Intriguing Offseason Option With Notable History Vs. Red Sox Hits Market

The Boston Red Sox made their first offseason trade on Friday while one interesting free agent option hit the market.

Rowdy Tellez became a free agent after being non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. The 28-year-old wrapped up a two-year run in Milwaukee, hitting .215/.291/.376 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs in 105 games played.

Obviously, the numbers aren’t eye-popping, however, it’s Tellez’s offensive success at Fenway Park that makes the six-year veteran interesting.

In 24 games played in Boston, Tellez has batted .323/.430/.600 with five homers, three doubles and 10 RBIs. He’s notoriously been a nightmare for Red Sox pitchers on countless occasions back when Tellez played for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Story continues below advertisement

While the Red Sox might not be the organization in the market for adding Tellez, the possibility of a fellow American League East rival considering him is still in play. There’s an obvious considerable history to take into account when Tellez swings the bat in Boston, even though Tellez doesn’t have defensive versatility working in his favor.

Just a season ago, Tellez belted a career-high 35 home runs with 89 RBIs amid his debut campaign in Milwaukee.