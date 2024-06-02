New England native pro golfer Keegan Bradley will defend his title at June’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The 37-year-old was at Fenway Park to see the Red Sox host the Tigers on Saturday and stopped by the NESN broadcast booth to talk all things Boston with Dave O’Brien and Will Middlebrooks.

“I get to spend the summers up here (in New England),” Bradley said, as seen on the NESN broadcast. “I’m just thrilled to be up here in this weather, and watch the Red Sox.”

Bradley is a member of Boston Common Golf, part of the TGL, a tech-driven indoor golf league partnering with the PGA. The Vermont native grew up a Boston sports fan.

“I grew up dreaming of playing for a Boston team,” Bradley said. “With the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, Patriots. But, never was in the cards for me. So, to be able to come out and represent the city of Boston and New England, my home area, was just a dream come true. I never thought I’d be able to do such an amazing thing.”

The six-time PGA Tour winner has always loved going to Fenway Park to see the Red Sox play.

“I just love this Fenway Park,” Bradley said. “I feel special every time I come in here. No matter how many times I come, it feels like the first time.”

Being a Boston sports fan gave Bradley an idea for his “dream” foursome on the links — a pair of Patriots legends.

“I’d love to play with (Bill) Belichick and (Tom) Brady,” Bradley said. “We would sit down on a couch, and we’d sort everything out. Bring them both back from one more year. Win another Super Bowl and we’d be done with it. That’s not too much to ask for, I don’t think.”

There are probably a lot of New England fans who would have loved to see the Patriots reunite with Brady and Belichick for one more season.