FOXBORO, Mass. — Demario Douglas might’ve suffered a concussion after all.

The Patriots receiver left Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants due to a head injury but later told reporters he wasn’t in concussion protocol. Douglas suffered the injury on a brutal hit that drew the ire of multiple New England locker room leaders.

However, Douglas wasn’t on the field for Wednesday’s Patriots practice, potentially indicating he failed additional concussion tests earlier this week.

Douglas missed a game earlier this season due to a concussion. Recent precedent suggests the rookie receiver could sit out Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A sixth-round pick, Douglas has emerged as a bright spot for an otherwise putrid New England offense. The Liberty product racked up 36 catches for 410 yards in his first 10 contests.

We’ll learn more about Douglas’ status when the Patriots release their first Week 13 injury report Wednesday afternoon.

