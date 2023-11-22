Eight New England Patriots players were listed as limited participants on the team’s first Week 12 injury report.
Those included left tackle Trent Brown (ankle) and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), who both missed the Patriots’ most recent game due to injury.
Brown, arguably New England’s best offensive lineman, sat out the previous contest, as well. He told reporters Tuesday that he’s nursing high and low ankle sprains and recently injured his MCL in his knee, as well.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker also remained limited as he recovers from the concussion that sidelined him for the last two games.
The full list:
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
OL Trent Brown, Ankle
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
ST Matthew Slater, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder
Quarterback Mac Jones was a full practice participant. He underwent postgame X-rays after the Patriots’ loss in Germany but said he felt “good.” Safety Jabrill Peppers also was full-go after X-rays on his hand Tuesday came back negative.
The New York Giants released a lengthier injury report, with five players sitting out Wednesday’s practice and five more limited. The DNPs included running back Saquon Barkley, who was given a rest day, and standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Saquon Barkley, Not Injury Related – Rest
DL Dexter Lawrence – Hamstring
OL Evan Neal, Ankle
LB Bobby Okereke, Hip/Rib
WR Darius Slayton, Neck
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
RB Eric Gray, Ankle
DB Adoree’ Jackson, Concussion (non-contact)
OL Tyre Phillips, Knee
WR Sterling Shepard, Hip
OL Andrew Thomas, Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
OL John Michael Schmitz, Finger
The Patriots will be off Thursday for Thanksgiving. They’re scheduled to practice Friday before traveling to East Rutherford, N.J., for Sunday’s matchup with the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images