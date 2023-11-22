Eight New England Patriots players were listed as limited participants on the team’s first Week 12 injury report.

Those included left tackle Trent Brown (ankle) and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), who both missed the Patriots’ most recent game due to injury.

Brown, arguably New England’s best offensive lineman, sat out the previous contest, as well. He told reporters Tuesday that he’s nursing high and low ankle sprains and recently injured his MCL in his knee, as well.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker also remained limited as he recovers from the concussion that sidelined him for the last two games.

Story continues below advertisement

The full list:

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

OL Trent Brown, Ankle

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

ST Matthew Slater, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

Quarterback Mac Jones was a full practice participant. He underwent postgame X-rays after the Patriots’ loss in Germany but said he felt “good.” Safety Jabrill Peppers also was full-go after X-rays on his hand Tuesday came back negative.

The New York Giants released a lengthier injury report, with five players sitting out Wednesday’s practice and five more limited. The DNPs included running back Saquon Barkley, who was given a rest day, and standout defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who’s dealing with a hamstring injury.

Story continues below advertisement

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Saquon Barkley, Not Injury Related – Rest

DL Dexter Lawrence – Hamstring

OL Evan Neal, Ankle

LB Bobby Okereke, Hip/Rib

WR Darius Slayton, Neck

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Eric Gray, Ankle

DB Adoree’ Jackson, Concussion (non-contact)

OL Tyre Phillips, Knee

WR Sterling Shepard, Hip

OL Andrew Thomas, Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

OL John Michael Schmitz, Finger

The Patriots will be off Thursday for Thanksgiving. They’re scheduled to practice Friday before traveling to East Rutherford, N.J., for Sunday’s matchup with the Giants at MetLife Stadium.