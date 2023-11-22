The last thing the Patriots need — if they still want to win games, anyway — is an injury to Jabrill Peppers.

So, it was concerning when the veteran safety sported a large wrap on his hand after Tuesday’s practice. And fears mounted when Sophie Weller of A to Z sports revealed Peppers was set to undergo X-rays.

But those X-rays yielded good news for Peppers and the Patriots, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

“Peppers tells me the X-ray came back clean,” Callahan wrote Tuesday on the X platform. “Finger is all good.”

Peppers was one of New England’s top defensive players in its first 10 games.

The 28-year-old racked up 59 tackles to go along with one interception and one forced fumble, and currently ranks as Pro Football Focus‘ No. 4 safety. Peppers also provided valuable leadership on and off the field for the Patriots.

His status for Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants remains unclear. We’ll get a better sense of where Peppers is at when the Patriots practice Wednesday and Friday.

Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.