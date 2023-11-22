FOXBORO, Mass. — The last time Patriots reporters spoke to Mac Jones, he took to a podium in Frankfurt, Germany, after first visiting an X-ray room.

The Patriots quarterback downplayed whatever injury he suffered before getting benched, only revealing he was dealing with “a little bruise.”

But what about now? Jones was asked to provide a health update before Wednesday’s practice in New England.

“Good. I feel good,” the third-year quarterback said. “Obviously, when you play half a season, there’s going to be some bumps and bruises, but overall, I feel pretty good. Definitely working through some things, but everyone is, right? We have a great training staff here that does a great job of getting us ready for the game so I really appreciate those guys.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones also was asked whether he would be limited in practice.

“Like I said, not really,” he said. “I have things that I’m working through, everybody does. You’re playing NFL games every week. Every week’s a car crash in its own way, so you’re trying to get back from that. I do think the bye week, like you talked about, definitely helped get the body back, and I’m looking forward to finishing this thing strong.”

Ultimately, if Jones doesn’t play in Sunday’s road game against the New York Giants, it won’t be due to injuries. It will be because of his on-field performance, which has ranged from merely decent to outright terrible over the last two months.

To that end, Jones on Wednesday seemingly confirmed he’ll get at least one more chance to prove he deserves to be the Patriots’ starting quarterback. We’ll find out Sunday whether he and Bill Belichick are on the same page about that.