Would a fifth-round pick be enough of a return for trading Josh Uche?

The Patriots reportedly don’t believe so.

New England opted against trading Uche ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The fourth-year edge rusher, who’ll be a free agent this offseason, was considered the player most likely to be dealt by the Patriots, who didn’t make any trades.

There reportedly were multiple suitors for Uche, including the Jaguars. In fact, the Patriots had an offer on the table for the 2020 second-round pick but declined.

“Jaguars and Patriots stalemate was over fourth or fifth-round pick comp, I’m told,” Mia O’Brien of Jacksonville-based WJXL-FM reported Tuesday.

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks also considered trading for Uche, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

New England probably could’ve received a better return for Uche had it tried trading him last offseason. But the 25-year-old’s value likely was lessened by lingering foot/ankle injuries and disappointing contract-year production After racking up 11.5 sacks in 2022, Uche posted just two sacks in his first six games this season.

The Michigan product missed the last two games due to injuries but practiced Wednesday. His status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses.

The 2-6 Patriots will host the 3-5 Washington Commanders this Sunday.