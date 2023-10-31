Despite entering it with their worst record in three decades, the Patriots handled the 2023 NFL trade deadline… exactly how they did in 2021 and ’22.

New England stood pat on deadline day for the third consecutive year, opting not to acquire any players or sell off any from its own roster, including those who are set to hit free agency after this season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Patriots “listened” to offers for linebacker Josh Uche, safety Kyle Dugger and tackle/guard Mike Ownenu, 2020 draftees who are in the final year of their respective rookie contracts. But despite that outside interest, New England chose to retain all three rather than flip any for future picks.

The Patriots also did not move any of their contract-year veterans — a list that includes running back Ezekiel Elliott, offensive tackle Trent Brown, safety Jalen Mills and tight ends Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry. It’s unclear whether they actively shopped any of those players, and there were conflicting reports on whether they received calls on Elliott.

Quarterback Mac Jones did not garner any trade interest, according to multiple reports.

Should the 2-6 Patriots have made a stronger effort to ship out players and acquire assets? They certainly were in a position to sell, considering they have the worst record in the AFC nearly halfway through the season and already lost several of their best players to long-term injuries (Kendrick Bourne, Matthew Judon, Christian Gonzalez).

It’s difficult to say the Patriots should have traded a certain player, though, without knowing what was offered. Even in their current spot, it wouldn’t have made sense for them to give up someone like Uche if they only could’ve gotten a late-round pick in return. And after seeing a much bigger name in Chase Young go to San Francisco for a third-rounder, it’s unlikely the Patriots could have received a worthwhile return for their young pass rusher.

The fact stands, though, that the Patriots now likely will lose at least some of these key contributors for nothing this offseason once they launch their necessary roster overhaul. The most interesting names to watch as they begin that process are the first three mentioned at the top of this story: Dugger, Uche and Onwenu.

Will the Patriots seek to extend any of those homegrown studs before they hit free agency for the first time in March? Re-upping Uche seems unlikely — there surely will be a team willing to pay him more than the Patriots, who always have viewed him as a situational player — but head coach Bill Belichick this week said he “absolutely” wants to keep Dugger, who’s played nearly every defensive snap this season. Onwenu’s market will be fascinating as a guard who also can play right tackle at a high level.

Dugger and Uche both were drafted in the second round. Onwenu was a sixth-round pick. The last Patriots player selected in Rounds 1-3 to sign a second contract with the team? Safety Duron Harmon (third round, 2013).

The Patriots only extended one member of their 10-player 2019 draft class: fifth-round punter Jake Bailey, who was cut less than a year later. Fifth-round linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley was the only ’18 draftee (out of nine) to stick around beyond his rookie deal.

There were a few trades Tuesday that tangentially affected the Patriots. The Washington Commanders dealt two of their best defensive players (Young and Montez Sweat) ahead of their visit to Gillette Stadium this Sunday, creating an easier matchup for Mac Jones and company.

But with the Patriots miles outside of playoff contention, any victories over the final 10 weeks will do little more than hurt their 2024 draft positioning.