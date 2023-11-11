Patriots Rumors: GMs React To Downslide, Robert Kraft’s ‘Home-Run Hires’

The Patriots have been flat-out bad this season, and it’s no secret outside of New England that Robert Kraft is thinking about changes.

Bill Belichick reportedly could lose his job if the Patriots lose to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany this week, and The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported this month the owner has two “home-run hires” to replace Belichick if he does fire Belichick after two decades: Mike Vrabel and Nick Caserio.

It’s a scenario unfathomable to New England fans and former players also found it hard to believe Kraft would take things that far even amid the Patriots’ struggles. But Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post spoke to multiple NFL general managers, and the vibes for New England aren’t great across the league.

“It’s over in New England,” one NFL general manager told La Canfora in a post published Saturday. “Kraft is already starting to sniff around.”

Another GM also told La Canfora: “Belichick knows what’s up. He’s got something up his sleeve. He’ll know where he’s going before he’s gone. Trust me on that.”

The general mangers spoke under anonymity because they are not permitted to publicly discuss the inner workings of other NFL teams

Belichick reportedly wanted to leak out the details of the contract extension he signed before the season as leverage if Kraft were to fire him. There’s been mixed reporting and speculation over the Washington Commanders being Belichick’s next stop if he’s fired, but there’s a high likelihood a franchise would convince themselves to bring in the 71-year-old.

La Canfora noted the internal tensions Vrabel and Caserio have with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, respectively. He theorized Kraft could upgrade Caserio’s title in New England to help lure him away from his current team. La Canford also noted the Patriots owner likely wants to surround the team with young to set up his son Jonathan Kraft when he takes over the team.

“I think those two guys could work together there, too,” the first GM told the Washington Post of Caserio and Vrabel. “I think the egos and personalities could fit. I think (Robert) Kraft could probably pull that off.”

Kraft would need to be creative to acquire Vrabel and Caserio, but if he makes the drastic move and fires Belichick, then seemingly all cards are on the table to try to bring the Patriots back to relevancy.