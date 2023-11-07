If Bill Belichick is fired and Robert Kraft has his way, the top of the Patriots’ totem pole would feature two New England alums.

In the lead-up to the Patriots’ ugly home loss to the Washington Commanders, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported Mike Vrabel would be New England’s “home run hire” if the organization moves on from Belichick. Letting Belichick go also would create a void in the Patriots’ front office, which Robert Kraft and company reportedly would want to be spearheaded by an old friend.

“Both sources also said the same thing: The Krafts’ home run hires for 2024 would include not only Vrabel but bringing Nick Caserio back to run the front office,” Volin wrote. “It looked possible before this season that Caserio might be fired by Houston after two bad seasons. But the Texans are 3-4 and finally going in a positive direction under new coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, so it seems much less likely that Caserio would be let go. A trade for Caserio can’t be ruled out, but I doubt the Patriots would want to give up draft picks, especially if they are also doing so for Vrabel.”

Caserio addressed the idea of leaving Houston in the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft, although the inquiry wasn’t specifically about returning to New England. Nonetheless, Caserio acknowledged he was “embarrassed” to have to talk about the speculation and stressed his commitment to the Texans.

And as Volin noted, the future appears to be bright in Houston with Ryans on the sideline and Stroud behind center. As long as this trend continues, Caserio and the Texans seemingly wouldn’t consider a separation.