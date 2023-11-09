Rob Gronkowski agrees with Jonathan Kraft’s apparent assessment of the Patriots.

Early in the third quarter of New England’s Week 9 home loss to the Washington Commanders this past Sunday, FOX cameras captured Kraft having a conversation with his father in the owner’s box. Toward the end of the clip, it sure looked like the Patriots’ team president told the longtime franchise owner, “We’re not good enough.”

Gronkowski isn’t 100% sure that’s what Jonathan Kraft said, but the legendary tight end believes the sentiment is accurate.

“I mean, you can go either way with what he said,” Gronkowski said Wednesday on the “Up & Adams” show. “I saw it real quick on Twitter, I didn’t really get too much into it. But it was Jonathan Kraft talking to Mr. Kraft saying, what, ‘The team simply ain’t good enough’? I mean, he’s not wrong if that’s truly what he said.”

Bill Belichick also was asked about the video the morning after his team dropped to 2-7 on the season. The ever-tight-lipped Patriots coach unsurprisingly deflected and focused on the result of the game.

New England undoubtedly is a bad team, but it is good enough to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. So if the Patriots don’t show up in Frankfurt, Germany, it reportedly could be the last straw for the Kraft family.