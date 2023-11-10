It’s safe to say Fran Levy, the wife of former Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy, isn’t a fan of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

That’s a weird sentence, we know, but we’ll explain.

Belichick, who is coaching in his 24th season with the Patriots, has been tied to Levy for more than half of his tenure in New England. The 71-year-old famously said “I won’t be like Marv Levy and coach in my 70s,” when he was a spry 57 in 2009. He clearly hasn’t lived up to his word, walking things back last year.

That, plus the fact Belichick defeated Levy in a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator for the New York Giants, doesn’t sit well with Fran Levy.

“I think he should retire. I can’t stand him. He’s a cheater and he was rude to Marv,” Fran Levy told Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe on Friday. “Bill Belichick was always jealous of Marv. He’s a mean person and I hope he never wins again.

“… I’ll fight for my husband. I hope I wasn’t too crazy, but that’s how I feel. I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Fran!

Those strong words and feeling don’t seem to be held by her husband, Marv, who made sure everyone knew they weren’t coming from him.

“Don’t quote me on that,” Marv Levy told Shaughnessy. “I’m not saying that. I’m going to have Fran run some extra wind sprints for saying that!”

It’s been a tough year for Belichick, both personally and professionally. The six-time Super Bowl winner reportedly ended things with long-time girlfriend Linda Holliday over the summer, while New England is off to its worst start (2-7) since his first season at the helm. Belichick’s job doesn’t seem to be all that secure, either, with reports stating a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 could be the end of his tenure.