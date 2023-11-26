Mac Jones reportedly will start for the Patriots on Sunday. But he might not see a full workload against the New York Giants.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported backup quarterback Bailey Zappe is “likely to be in the mix, as well” in New England’s Week 12 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones getting loose. He will start today, sources say. But again, Bailey Zappe likely to be in the mix as well. pic.twitter.com/PtORqlxm9f — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2023

That report seemed to suggest the Patriots were planning a QB rotation between Jones and Zappe. Head coach Bill Belichick refused to name a starter during the leadup to Sunday’s game, and Jones and Zappe reportedly split first-team reps in practice.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported late Saturday night that Jones would start against New York.

Planned quarterback rotations are uncommon in the NFL, especially when both signal-callers have similar skill sets, as Jones and Zappe do. The Patriots played both in one game last season, giving Jones two series before turning to Zappe in a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

Jones has been benched three times this season, including late in the Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany. The third-year pro ranks near the bottom of the NFL in most passing metrics. Zappe relieved Jones in those games and struggled in all three, completing just 40% of his passes and tossing an ugly game-ending interception against Indianapolis.