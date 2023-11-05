Red Sox Reportedly ‘Heavily Considered’ To Be Shohei Ohtani Spot

The top storyline of the Major League Baseball offseason will be who signs Shohei Ohtani, and multiple reports put the Boston Red Sox in the mix for the two-way superstar.

The Los Angeles Angels certainly will make an attempt to re-sign Ohtani, but the 29-year-old wants to play postseason baseball, and the Angels have not provided that to him.

Last Thursday, ESPN noted Ohtani “has long been intrigued by Boston,” and his ties to the Boston-based New Balance also could help the Red Sox’s potential pursuits.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale provided a primer on which teams will be in the running for the two-way superstar with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorite. He also had the Chicago Cubs as a sleeper candidate.

“The Boston Red Sox, with new GM Craig Breslow, are expected to be heavily considered,” Nightengale wrote Sunday.

The MLB insider also listed the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers as teams who will make strong pushes.

But the Red Sox continue to be linked to Ohtani as new president of baseball operations Craig Breslow decides what he wants the identity of the Red Sox to be in 2024. Boston has other options in the market with Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to become an MLB free agent.

Ohtani will fetch a hefty price despite not being healthy enough to pitch in the 2024 season. Rumors on a destination likely will heat up once the winter meetings arrive.