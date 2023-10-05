Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said earlier this week he believes “entertaining baseball is winning baseball.” Landing a player like Shohei Ohtani this winter would sure make Boston both more entertaining and better on the field.

Just how likely is it to happen, though? Apparently, it’s an idea that is very much on the table to the point where people inside the game are starting to realize the Red Sox as a legitimate option for the Japanese phenom.

“Shohei Ohtani and the Red Sox are starting to be linked more and more,” New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman wrote Thursday. “One executive with an interested team said he believes they are a real threat.”

ESPN’s Jeff Passan has already reported something similar in recent weeks, as did longtime insider Peter Gammons.

Story continues below advertisement

Heyman also pointed to the Angels, Dodgers and Cubs as other options for Ohtani.

Ohtani is far and away the biggest name on the free agent market this offseason. His situation, however, is complicated by the late-season elbow injury he suffered that will likely keep the two-way superstar limited to hitting in 2024. Considering Ohtani hit .304 with 44 home runs this season, there’s certainly a lot of value in that sort of production, and Ohtani also intends to pitch again. If or when that actually happens is a major question for teams to answer.

For the Red Sox, though, the need for a player like Ohtani is obvious. Boston just finished in last place for the second straight season. Pitching is the major priority this winter, but having a legitimate chance at landing a generational talent like Ohtani — who is a marketable worldwide phenomenon — can’t be overstated, regardless of priorities.

As Heyman notes, Ohtani does at least have some connection to Boston. He has a sneaker deal with Hub-based New Balance. Signing with the Red Sox could also presumably give Ohtani a chance to reunite with countryman Masataka Yoshida, who just finished his first season with the Red Sox. The duo led Japan to a World Baseball Classic title before the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Ultimately, it might come down to how effectively the Sox can convince Ohtani they are ready to contend. Ohtani hasn’t played in a playoff game after six lost seasons with the Angels. He’s reportedly making a chance to contend one of his top priorities.

The Red Sox, with their rebuilt farm system and young core, should undoubtedly make that pitch and come armed with a whole bunch of cash. Signing Ohtani would be one of the biggest offseason moves in baseball history, regardless of who does it.