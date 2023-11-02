Red Sox’s Craig Breslow Pledges To Make ‘Bold, Difficult Decisions’

There are some pretty big changes coming to the Boston Red Sox, and the journey toward making them started Thursday.

The Red Sox introduced Craig Breslow as their newest chief baseball officer Thursday at Fenway Park, putting an end to their seven-week search for a new top executive.

It didn’t take long for Breslow to find himself explaining what comes next, with questions regarding potential offseason moves coming quickly into his re-introduction to Boston. In the 43-year-old’s explanation, he mentioned something that will be of interest to many Red Sox fans.

“I spoke to a high level what the vision that I have is for this team,” Breslow said Thursday, as seen on NESN. “I think there are a lot of exciting players here, but I also know that part of building a consistent winner at the major league level is making really bold, difficult decisions. That includes (moves involving) favorite players, and some of those include leveraging prospect capital to enhance your major league team.”

That’s… honest.

There’s often a path decision makers like to take where they say a lot without saying anything, but Breslow had no problem admitting something that anyone who watches is aware of. If the Red Sox want to quickly re-enter contention, they’ll have to move on from some of their current players.

Breslow went on to further explain, giving a more specific example when asked about plans to revamp a starting pitching staff that struggled in 2023.

“To develop a pitching talent pipeline, it takes time, intentional focus and also takes risk,” Breslow said. “I don’t think it’s a secret that there’s a really, really exciting position player core that’s emerging (in Boston) and there’s a possibility we’re going to have to create greater symmetry in the organization by using some of those players to get pitching in return.”

The Red Sox seem intent on rebuilding their pitching pipeline, and the process Breslow explained sounds similar to that of the Texas Rangers’ this season — which makes a lot of sense.

Boston will soon have an opportunity to start acting on those plans, which could lead to loud results. It’s time to buckle up, Red Sox fans, it could be a bust winter.