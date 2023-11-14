Rhamondre Stevenson left Sunday’s loss to the Colts due to a back injury but eventually returned. Typically, that would indicate the issue was minor.

However, narratives can change in the days after a player suffers an injury. For example, Trent Brown and Ja’Whaun Bentley recently saw full workloads despite dealing with injuries, only to be ruled out for their next game.

But, in the case of Stevenson, his back issue truly isn’t a big deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler.

“Tests on Patriots RB Rhamondre Steveson’s back injury from Sunday came back negative, per source,” Fowler wrote on the X platform. “Back tightened up a bit but not considered serious.”

Stevenson was a bright spot for New England in its humiliating loss to Indianapolis. The third-year pro ran 20 times for 88 yards while showing the kind of power and vision that make him one of the best young backs in football.

Ezekiel Elliott also played well, finishing with 13 carries for 54 yards to go along with two catches for 34 yards.

With the Patriots now on a bye week, both players will get extra time to rest up and treat lingering injuries. And, given New England’s situation at quarterback, Stevenson and Elliott could see increased workloads over the rest of the season.