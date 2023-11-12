The Patriots’ job of containing running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss just got much tougher.

New England on Sunday ruled out linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley roughly 90 minutes before kickoff with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran linebacker is one of the Patriots’ best run defenders and their leading tackler.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 11/12, 9:57am
Indianapolis Colts
IND
-122
Sun 11/12, 9:30 AM
IND -1.5 O/U 43
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+102

Bentley was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Frankfurt, Germany, due to a hamstring injury. However, it was a surprise to see him made inactive.

The co-captain missed most of the Week 8 road loss to the Miami Dolphins after suffering the hamstring injury in the first half. But he saw 100% of the snaps in last Sunday’s home loss to the Washington Commanders, seemingly indicating the injury was minor.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether it be due to a setback or something else, Bentley will not play in a must-win game for New England.

On the positive side, rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte was made active for the first time since the season opener. He and the Patriots will kick off with the Colts at 9:30 a.m. ET.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Football:

Mac Jones Made This Change Before Patriots’ Germany Game

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images