The Patriots’ job of containing running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss just got much tougher.

New England on Sunday ruled out linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley roughly 90 minutes before kickoff with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran linebacker is one of the Patriots’ best run defenders and their leading tackler.

Bentley was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Frankfurt, Germany, due to a hamstring injury. However, it was a surprise to see him made inactive.

The co-captain missed most of the Week 8 road loss to the Miami Dolphins after suffering the hamstring injury in the first half. But he saw 100% of the snaps in last Sunday’s home loss to the Washington Commanders, seemingly indicating the injury was minor.

Whether it be due to a setback or something else, Bentley will not play in a must-win game for New England.

On the positive side, rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte was made active for the first time since the season opener. He and the Patriots will kick off with the Colts at 9:30 a.m. ET.