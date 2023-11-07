The Boston Bruins look to get back into the win column after falling to the Detroit Red Wings over the weekend.

The Dallas Stars welcome the Bruins back to Texas for their first matchup of the regular season on Monday night.

This season, the Stars have incredible depth up front with Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski leading the charge for Dallas.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Featured image via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images