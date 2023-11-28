Is this the year that Rodney Harrison and/or Vince Wilfork finally get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Both Patriots legends were among 25 modern-era players who were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the class of 2024. It’s the third time that both Harrison and Wilfork were named semifinalists.

Harrison and Wilfork both are members of the Patriots Hall of Fame, with Wilfork receiving the honor last year and Harrison earning enshrinement in 2019. They combined to win four Super Bowls during their respective New England careers, including one as teammates in 2004.

Story continues below advertisement

Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Wes Welker and Ben Coates are among a group of notable former Patriots who were on the initial list of 173 nominees but didn’t make it to the semifinals.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 11/28, 2:06pm
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
-261
Sun 12/3, 1:00 PM
LAC -6 O/U 42.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+212

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce the 2024 class on Feb. 8. The list of nominees will be trimmed to 15 sometime before that.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Football:

Patriots Remaining Schedule Still Elicits Confidence In Win Total Under

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images