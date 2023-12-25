Ezekiel Elliott’s Film Study Sparks Hurdle On Patriots Touchdown

Ezekiel Elliott has discussed in recent weeks how fresh he feels late in the season with the New England Patriots.

He sure looked like it in Sunday’s 26-23 win over the Denver Broncos.

As the former All-Pro running back tallied 60 yards from scrimmage, Elliott turned in a highlight-reel play when he hurdled Denver’s Ja’Quan McMillian on his way to a 15-yard touchdown. The athletic play came as part of a breakout 20-point third quarter for the Patriots in the win.

When asked about the play, Elliott noted that the awareness comes from telling signs picked up through weekly preparation on film.

“It’s something you look at early in the week when you’re watching film,” Elliott told reporters after the win, per team-provided video. “You watch the defense and how they attack you in the open field and what type of tacklers they are. A lot of (defensive backs) may see bigger guys in the open field and try to go low. I just had a feeling that he was going to go low. I knew if I got over this guy, I’d have a good chance of scoring.”

While the total yards may not be what they were with the Dallas Cowboys, Elliott showed that he can still be a dynamic playmaker.

The Patriots move to 4-11 before a Week 17 matchup in Buffalo against the Bills.