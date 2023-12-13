FOXBORO, Mass. — Ezekiel Elliott’s Patriots tenure could be over after one season. But the veteran running back said he’d be “open” to returning in 2024.

Elliott, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract midway through training camp, was asked Wednesday whether he’d be interested in re-signing.

“It’s definitely been a good experience,” Elliott replied. “I love playing with Rhamondre (Stevenson). I’ve loved this team. I love this city. So I think I’d be open to it.”

Though’s no longer the All-Pro he was in his Dallas Cowboys heyday, Elliott has been a solid addition to New England’s backfield. The 28-year-old turned in his best game of the season in last Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, amassing 140 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 29 touches while Stevenson sat out with a high ankle sprain.

Head coach Bill Belichick called it a “pro performance” by Elliott, who played all but five of New England’s 57 offensive snaps in the win. Quarterback Bailey Zappe said it showed “that he’s still the old-time Zeke and he still has a lot left in the tank.”

Elliott agreed with that. With his carries-per-game average plummeting this season as Stevenson’s understudy, the eighth-year pro said he’s never felt this fresh in mid-December. Elliott is averaging just 10.3 rushing attempts per game, down from 15.4 last season. He was above 18 per game in each of his first four NFL campaigns.

“I wasn’t planning on retiring (this offseason),” said Elliott, who’s rushed for 497 yards and two touchdowns as a Patriot and added 31 catches for 226 yards and one score. “I’ve got a lot of gas in the tank. Definitely felt good to have the performance I did last week.”

The Patriots likely will ask him to carry the load moving forward with Stevenson, who did not practice Wednesday, expected to miss multiple games with his ankle injury.

New England released No. 3 running back Ty Montgomery after the Pittsburgh game, and neither JaMycal Hasty nor practice squadder Kevin Harris has played a snap for the team this season.

Elliott is part of a large group of impending Patriots free agents that also includes Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown, Josh Uche, Hunter Henry, Kendrick Bourne, Mike Gesicki, Miles Bryant, Jalen Mills, Mack Wilson and Anfernee Jennings.

Stevenson, the Patriots’ leader in rushing yards (619) and receptions (38) this season, has one year remaining on his rookie deal.