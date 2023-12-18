Demario Douglas would’ve had good reason to end his impressive rookie season. But the Patriots receiver never considered shutting it down despite multiple head injuries.

Douglas missed three games this season due to concussions, including Weeks 13 and 14. After returning for Sunday’s home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Douglas told MassLive’s Mark Daniels that New England talked with him about potentially sitting out the remainder of the campaign.

“For me, it’s not an option,” Douglas told Daniels. “They were trying to. I wasn’t going for it. I felt good, but stuff like that you do have to take precautions.”

Douglas revealed the Patriots asked him to sit out the previous two games to exercise caution after suffering his second concussion this season. The sixth-round rookie felt he could’ve returned sooner, but he was held out of practice until getting back on the field last week.

Despite the Patriots’ well-intentioned offer to play things safe, Douglas had no interest in cutting his season short.

“I can’t,” Douglas said. “I love this sport too much and with how long this offseason would be, I can’t. I just can’t sit out.”

Douglas caught three balls for 33 yards in Sunday’s loss. He now has 39 grabs for a team-leading 443 yards on the season,