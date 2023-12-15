The Patriots likely will have their most dangerous receiver back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Bill Belichick on Friday confirmed Demario Douglas cleared concussion protocol and will play against Kansas City barring any setbacks. Douglas missed the last two games after suffering a concussion during New England’s Week 12 road loss to the New York Giants.

The rookie practiced Wednesday and Thursday in a limited capacity. His practice participation for Friday wasn’t known at the time of this writing.

A sixth-round pick, Douglas caught 36 balls for 410 yards while adding four carries for 29 yards in his first 10 games. A separate concussion also caused him to miss a game earlier this season.

The Patriots and Chiefs will kick off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Featured image via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images