FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday offered a convincing reminder of what they are: the worst team in the NFL.

New England suffered a rain-soaked 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, giving it two home shutout losses in a single season for the first time in franchise history. The Patriots now have lost five games in a row while scoring 47 points over that span, including just 13 in the last three contests.

Bailey Zappe got the start and played the entire game. With Mac Jones serving as the top backup, Zappe completed 13 of 25 passes for 141 yards and was sacked five times. Rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham was elevated from the practice squad for the game but didn’t play any snaps on offense.

Ezekiel Elliott led the Patriots with 17 carries for 52 yards to go along with four catches for 40 yards. DeVante Parker hauled in four of nine targets for 64 yards.

On the other side, Justin Herbert completed 22 of 37 passes for 212 yards. Star running back Austin Ekeler racked up just 18 yards on 14 carries while Keenan Allen led the receiving corps with only 58 yards.

And yet, New England still lost despite out-gaining Los Angeles 257 yards to 241. Both teams finished with 13 first downs.

The Patriots dropped to 2-10 with the loss while the Chargers improved to 5-7. New England will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

Here are three studs and three duds from an unwatchable game at Gillette Stadium:

STUDS

CB Jonathan Jones

One of his best games of the season. Herbert repeatedly targeted Allen when Jones was in coverage, and he rarely found success. Overall, Allen finished with just five catches for 58 yards, with Jones (and J.C. Jackson, at times) largely responsible for his minimal production. Allen, who was dealing with a quad injury, entered the game as the NFL’s leader in receptions with 97. Jones shut him down while racking up six tackles and one pass breakup.

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Was a force all game while finishing with a team-high eight tackles. New England’s entire front seven could earn spots on this list, as the Chargers had nothing going in the running game, but Bentley was the top performer. He was physical throughout and caused a ton of problems for L.A.’s offensive line.

RB Ezekiel Elliott

The veteran gutted through a thigh issue and saw his workload increase after Rhamondre Stevenson departed due to an ankle injury. Elliott didn’t have a ton of room to run but still made some big plays, including a 23-yard catch-and-run. He’s run hard and been effective all season.

Honorable mentions: Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger, Jahlani Tavai, Davon Godchaux, DeVante Parker

DUDS

QB Bailey Zappe

We’ll make the same excuses for Zappe that we often make for Jones: His weapons were terrible and his offensive line allowed way too much pressure. But we’ll also point out that Zappe made some rough throws and took multiple sacks that could’ve been avoided. He looked like the borderline backup that he is.

Special teams

Yes, Bryce Baringer had a couple of long punts, but he also shanked one for 26 yards and another for 32 yards. Moreover, the Patriots received multiple poor punt returns and one muffed kickoff return (that was recovered), and allowed a 34-yard punt return. This special teams unit continues to be the worst in the NFL.

Everyone responsible for this play

Honorable mentions: Cole Strange, Mike Onwenu, Sidy Sow, Marte Mapu, Mike Gesicki, Bryce Baringer