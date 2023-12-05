FOXBORO, Mass. — Ezekiel Elliott has been a good fit for the Patriots both on and off the field.

When Elliott signed with New England in August, it was fair to wonder whether the star running back, who was beloved in Dallas, would adjust to life in New England. Just ask Reggie Wayne what it’s like to join the Patriots after spending so many years with another franchise that doesn’t demand nearly as much from its players.

But Elliott has kept his head down and run hard despite playing for arguably the worst team in the NFL. The 28-year-old also has become a popular guy inside the Patriots locker room.

“It’s always cool, I think, when you see guys like that around the league,” center David Andrews said Tuesday during a news conference. “Obviously, big personality, tons of success in Dallas. … But he’s a funny guy, man. Just getting to be around him. Relationships, things like that, it’s a big part of the game and why you play the game.

“He’s a fun guy to play cards with, hang out. And you learn about people, what makes them go, why they do certain things. Seeing them from afar, then you kinda learn more about him, that’s always a cool experience to me. … I think that’s always enjoyable.”

Elliott posted 112 carries for 429 yards and two touchdowns in his first 12 games with the Patriots. He also added 24 catches for 154 yards as a receiver.

The veteran back likely will see an uptick in usage in the coming weeks with starter Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly set to miss time due to a high ankle sprain. Stevenson suffered his injury during last Sunday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. New England also could turn to veterans Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty, or practice squadder Kevin Harris.

Elliott and the Patriots will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.