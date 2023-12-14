FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ list of practice nonparticipants grew from one to three on Thursday.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson missed his third straight practice as he recovers from a high ankle sprain, and he was joined by offensive tackle Trent Brown and special teams ace Brenden Schooler.

Brown, the Patriots’ starting left tackle, has battled various injuries all season and was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice with ankle and hand ailments. Thursday’s downgrade put his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in doubt.

Schooler, meanwhile, has not appeared on the Patriots’ injury report all season and has not missed a game in his two-year NFL career. It was not clear what kept the 26-year-old out of Thursday’s practice.

Schooler ranks third among Patriots players in special teams snaps played this season and is tied for the league lead with 10 solo special teams tackles, though he has had issues with penalties (four, all in the last seven games).

The Patriots got one practice squad player back on the field Thursday, with defensive tackle Trysten Hill returning after missing Wednesday.

New England is scheduled to hold one final Week 15 practice on Friday before welcoming Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to town on Sunday.