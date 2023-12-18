Cole Strange Made This Request To Patriots After Knee Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cole Strange wished he could have exited the Gillette Stadium game field a different way on Sunday, according to Patriots co-captain David Andrews.

Strange was carted to the locker room and swiftly ruled out after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of New England’s 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Andrews, the Patriots’ veteran center, said the second-year guard tried to convince the team’s medical staff to let him walk off but was overruled.

“Any time you see a cart come out there, that’s tough,” Andrews said after the game. “It unfortunately is part of the deal (when) you sign up to play this game. Cole’s a tough kid. He was mad that they were bringing the cart out. He wanted to walk, and they kind of told him that wasn’t an option.”

Strange suffered a knee injury early in training camp that lingered into the regular season, affecting his availability and performance for the first several games. But the 2022 first-round draft pick had been healthy of late and turned in some of the best performances of his career during the lead-up to Sunday’s game.

No update on Strange’s condition had been reported as of Sunday night, but his latest injury appeared serious. With just three games remaining, it could be season-ending.

“Look, I’ve had the years where you kind of battle some injuries, and he’s had his fair share this year,” Andrews said. “I appreciate his toughness. … It’s an unfortunate reality of playing this game.”

Fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi replaced Strange at left guard and would be the favorite to start next Sunday in Denver if the latter can’t go.

The Patriots also dealt with several other injuries during Sunday’s game, with left tackle Conor McDermott, tight end Hunter Henry and safety Jabrill Peppers all exiting during the fourth quarter and not returning. Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Anfernee Jennings, cornerback Jonathan Jones and special teamer Matthew Slater also received medical attention.

New England was shorthanded to start the game, too, with left tackle Trent Brown, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster all inactive due to injury or illness.

Head coach Bill Belichick, who walked onto the field to check on Strange while the lineman was being loaded onto the card, said the rash of injuries influenced the Patriots’ conservative offensive approach in the second half.

“It was tough to lose (Strange),” Belichick said. “It’s tough to lose Conor. Tough to lose Hunter. At the end there, we were not — I would say we didn’t feel like we were able to do probably what we should have done in that situation.”

The Patriots’ next game is Christmas Eve night against the Broncos at Empower Field.