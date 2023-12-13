FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday’s Patriots practice featured some good news on the injury front.

Rookie Demario Douglas returned to practice to kick off Week 15 after missing the last two games with a concussion.

Pop Douglas back in action pic.twitter.com/EOLvfwbsgk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 13, 2023

Douglas, who also missed a game with a concussion in October, leads New England with 410 receiving yards on 37 catches this season. If he clears protocol by Sunday, he’d significantly improve a Patriots passing attack that was down three wideouts in last Thursday’s win over the Steelers.

Story continues below advertisement

Fellow receivers DeVante Parker (knee) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) also practiced Wednesday after sitting out the Pittsburgh game due to injury.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, meanwhile, remained sidelined with the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 13. That was not a surprise, as reports indicated Stevenson was expected to miss multiple weeks.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott enjoyed his best game of the season last week with Stevenson out (29 touches, 140 yards from scrimmage, one touchdown). JuJu Smith-Schuster (four catches, 90 yards) did the same to offset the losses of Douglas, Parker and Boutte.

Every other member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster was present during the open media portion of practice. The only other absentee was defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who is on the practice squad.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots also got one player back at practice. Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. took the field for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 14.

New England has 21 days to activate Wheatley before he reverts to season-ending IR. Acquired via trade in late August, the 26-year-old played five snaps on special teams and none on offense before his injury.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Thursday and Friday before welcoming the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to Gillette Stadium this Sunday.