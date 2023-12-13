The Patriots began Week 15 in relatively good health.
New England listed seven players on its first injury report ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s an improvement on the eight-player report that ended Week 14, with cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) being removed. There weren’t any new additions.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was the only member of the active roster who missed Wednesday’s practice. He continues to deal with an ankle injury that could sideline him for the rest of the season.
On the bright side, receiver Demario Douglas returned to practice after missing the last two weeks due to a concussion. He was limited in Wednesday’s session.
Here’s the full injury report, via the Patriots’ official website:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Hand
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
As for the Chiefs, they listed five players on their first Week 15 injury report. That includes running back Isiah Pacheco, who sat out Week 14 and Wednesday’s practice due to a shoulder injury.
New England and Kansas City are scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
