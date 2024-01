The Boston Bruins snapped the Winnipeg Jets’ dominant defensive streak with a 4-1 win at home.

Charlie Coyle put up an impressive performance in Monday’s win. His goal to close out the first period gave the Bruins an advantage. With an assist to Brad Marchand in the third, Coyle left the game with two points and three hits on the night.

