Mark Recchi helped the Boston Bruins secure their first Stanley Cup championship in almost 40 years back in 2011.

Recchi tallied 48 points during the 2010-11 campaign with the Bruins and scored 42 goals during his entire 180-game tenure with Boston.

For more on Recchi’s tenure with the Bruins, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live”, presented by Echostor Technology.