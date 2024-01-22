David Pastrnak has been putting up record numbers on the ice this year. In the Bruins’ 9-4 win over the Canadiens, he notched his 30th goal of the season for the B’s.

Pasta joins Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk with seven 30-plus goal seasons in franchise history. Rick Middleton and Phil Esposito both hold the first-place spot in Bruins history with eight 30-goal seasons.

For more, watch the “Awaken 180 Moment of the Week,” presented by Awaken 180 Weightloss.