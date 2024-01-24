It’s early, but most NFL mock drafts at the moment have the New England Patriots selecting LSU standout quarterback Jayden Daniels with the third overall pick.

So what exactly would the Patriots get in Daniels, who starred at LSU and walked away with the Heisman Trophy this past season?

Well, Patriots fans will love the player ex-NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky compared Daniels to.

“I think the thing that I like, and was surprised about with Jayden Daniels, is his pure stroke,” Orlovsky said on “NFL Live” on Tuesday. “I love comps. Throw-wise he reminds me a lot of C.J. (Stroud), when it comes to just the pure throwing motion. … C.J. is just so compact and tight. So is Jayden Daniels.”

Daniels’ dual-threat ability is one of his biggest strengths, but the 6-foot-4, 210-pound signal-caller can do more than make plays with his legs.

In fact, Orlovsky was most impressed by Daniels’ throwing ability and accuracy.

“That was a little surprising as I started to dive into Jayden’s tape,” Orlovsky said. “He was going to wow athletically. I also think once you watch him more and more, he’s going to wow you throwing the ball when it comes to ball placement.”

While Daniels could wind up with the Patriots, ESPN’s draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. had him going to the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall.

Kiper then had the Patriots selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, which wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize at all given who the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder reminds Orlovsky of.

“Drake Maye, he’s going to remind a lot of people, certainly me, of Big Ben (Roethlisberger),” Orlovsky said. “Patient playmaking. … I think Drake, people are going to be shocked at how well he moves for such a big guy and say, ‘Well, Josh Allen,’ and those types of physical talents.”

Dan Orlovsky Gives NFL QB Comps To Potential Patriots Draft Picks

