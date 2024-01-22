Mock draft season is in full swing, and there’s a near consensus on what the Patriots will do if they hold on to the No. 3 overall pick.

Last week, NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah predicted New England would draft LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. And his colleague, Bucky Brooks, echoed that sentiment in his first mock draft, which was published Monday.

“If new head coach Jerod Mayo is serious about upgrading the most important position on the team, he cannot afford to bypass the Heisman Trophy winner at pick No. 3 in this exercise,” Brooks wrote. “The spectacular dual-threat playmaker would add some sizzle to an offense that lacked explosiveness under Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.”

Daniels, this season’s Heisman Trophy winner, boosted his draft stock with a stellar senior campaign. The dual-threat star completed 72% of his passes for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns to go along with four interceptions and added 135 carries for 1,134 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old generally is viewed as the third-best QB prospect in this year’s class behind USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye. However, multiple reports indicate some teams have Daniels ranked ahead of Maye.

In multiple interviews, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo promised New England would use the third pick to select the best player at a position of need. He said those needs are quarterback, receiver and offensive line.