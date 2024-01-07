FOXBORO, Mass. — The New York Jets’ victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday wasn’t your typical Week 18 matchup between two teams at the bottom of the league standings.

There was something extra for both sides.

If you haven’t heard by now, Bill Belichick’s future is up in the air. It’s believed that Sunday marked his final game with the Patriots, with the entire region being made well aware through various reports. That wasn’t lost on the Jets, who were well aware of the uncertainty in New England, making their eventual victory something special.

“It feels good,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh said postgame. “I’ve played him a lot throughout my career. He’s been around for a very long time. I’ll give him credit. If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin. He’s been poppin for a very, very long time, so when you get one over him it’s special.”

Story continues below advertisement

If that isn’t enough to convince you New York felt the uncertainty added something, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner all but confirmed as much.

“I’d be lying if I said we haven’t talked about that in the locker room,” Gardner said. “It’s something to talk about down the line.”

The Jets, who broke a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots with their win, had nothing but respectful things to say when asked about Belichick. In fact, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley used the opportunity to talk about the 71-year-old as a way to return the favor.

“I appreciate the opportunity to play against him,” Mosley said. “… I have so much respect for him. (I appreciate) all the times he was asked about me and all the things he said, I never take that for granted.”

Story continues below advertisement

There hasn’t been a final decision made just yet, as Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft are expected to meet during the week. It’s following the conclusion of that meeting that we’ll get an answer regarding the former’s future.

In the meantime, the Jets can enjoy a victory in what they believe was Belichick’s finale game with the Patriots.