Count Jay Glazer among those who believe Bill Belichick’s tenure with the New England Patriots will come to a conclusion after the season finale against the New York Jets.

During FOX Sports’ pregame coverage Sunday, the well-sourced NFL insider referred to Belichick as “gone.” The bright red banner that accompanied Belichick’s name on the broadcast was telling.

“I don’t think Bill comes back there,” Glazer said before the Patriots hosted the Jets in a Week 18 game at Gillette Stadium.

“Now it’s just a matter of, do they fire him? Do they decide to part in the next couple of days? Or do they try to hold on and trade him? If they decide to trade him, then that’s going to take a little bit longer. Either way, I think his tenure in New England is over.”

Glazer is obviously not alone in his belief, which might be viewed as informed speculation. For months football fans have believed Belichick will not return following the 2023 campaign.

However, NFL insiders as tied in as Glazer have not been as blunt in their assessments. For example, ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote Sunday how it’s trending in the direction Belichick will not return before adding, “Now, let’s see what happens.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran was the first and only to report Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made his decision.

Belichick reportedly will meet with Kraft and his son, team president Jonathan Kraft, on Monday. But that doesn’t mean a final decision, as Glazer hinted, will be made on the NFL’s Black Monday.