The New England Patriots lost their final regular-season game to the New York Jets on a snowy afternoon at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Throughout the disappointing season, there has been speculation as to whether or not head coach Bill Belichick would return to the Patriots’ sideline in 2024. And fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, in reaction to what could have possibly been the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach’s final game.
Some posts were thanking Belichick for his years in New England, some won’t even entertain that he is done as the Patriots’ coach and others are just happy the Jets finally beat him for the first time in eight tries.
If it was Belichick’s final game as the Patriots head coach, no one can discount what he has accomplished in the 24 seasons he led New England on the field.
As the head coach of the Patriots, Belichick had a 285-119 regular-season record, the third-most career wins in NFL history with 301, the most Super Bowl wins (six) in NFL history, 19 straight seasons with a winning record and 31 playoff wins in 44 games and nine Super Bowl appearances, which is most in NFL history.
If it’s the end of an era in New England, it was certainly a good run for Patriots fans.
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images