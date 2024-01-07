The New England Patriots lost their final regular-season game to the New York Jets on a snowy afternoon at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Throughout the disappointing season, there has been speculation as to whether or not head coach Bill Belichick would return to the Patriots’ sideline in 2024. And fans flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, in reaction to what could have possibly been the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach’s final game.

Some posts were thanking Belichick for his years in New England, some won’t even entertain that he is done as the Patriots’ coach and others are just happy the Jets finally beat him for the first time in eight tries.

Realizing we may have just witnessed Bill Belichick’s final game as the Patriots HC.



End of an era 🐐

I don't think that's the last of Bill Belichick, I believe he'll be back

Wherever Bill Belichick goes, I'm rooting for that team first and foremost.

I personally think we just saw Bill Belichick last game as the coach of the Patriots.



NE is about to enter a full rebuild and I don't think he wants to be apart of that. It was suppose to have already started but Mac is whack so it never really got going.

Bill Belichick has a losing record, 75-92, as a head coach in games not started by Tom Brady. This is not a small sample size. Are we sure he's actually a good coach?

Thank you, Bill Belichick!

“𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹, 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗼𝗿 𝗹𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗲́𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗲 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗼”



Así está siendo despedido Bill Belichick de New England. Todo indica que se nos va el monje 🥺

I think is obvious Bill Belichick has coached his last game in New England. Whether he retires or coaches somewhere else, it's sad to see his tenure with the Pats end this way. But what a hell of a 24 year run overall. He's still the best coach of all time, this changes nothing.

Thank You

Bill Belichick

That was 1 hell of a run!

Bill Belichick without Tom Brady is a below average coach



Call a spade a spade

Call me delusional, but Bill Belichick will be the head coach of the Patriots next year.

Thank you for all the memories Bill Belichick. You made growing up a Patriots fan something special. You are the greatest head coach in NFL history. If this is how it ends just know that you will be remembered for the culture, work ethic, and winning you brought to New England.

#NYJvsNE

Kraft: I regret to announce Bill Belichick will no longer—

Me: pic.twitter.com/vaRUDZLsb5 — DJ Daniel (@DJDaniel_Boston) January 7, 2024

Regardless of the past few seasons, Bill Belichick is The Greatest Football Coach of all time. Thank you Bill for what you helped create in New England. Thank you for what you've brought to football. 🫡🏈

If this is the end for Bill Belichick in New England (and it certainly could be), it's been an incredible run. The GOAT.

This better not be bill belichick last coaching game

If it was Belichick’s final game as the Patriots head coach, no one can discount what he has accomplished in the 24 seasons he led New England on the field.

As the head coach of the Patriots, Belichick had a 285-119 regular-season record, the third-most career wins in NFL history with 301, the most Super Bowl wins (six) in NFL history, 19 straight seasons with a winning record and 31 playoff wins in 44 games and nine Super Bowl appearances, which is most in NFL history.

If it’s the end of an era in New England, it was certainly a good run for Patriots fans.