Bill Belichick may have just coached his final game with the New England Patriots in a 17-3 loss to the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

As the 71-year-old exited the snowy field in Foxboro after the game, one of his former legends made sure to express respect for his former coach.

Julian Edelman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tip his cap to Belichick should this be his final game on the sideline with the Patriots.

If that really is the end. It was a hell of a run, coach. #FoxboroForever — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 7, 2024

“If that really is the end, it was a hell of a run, (Coach),” Edelman shared.

Story continues below advertisement

Edelman played all 11 seasons of his NFL career with Belichick in New England, getting a first-hand look at the historic impact of the Patriots’ head coach.

With the 2023 season officially over for New England, the Patriots have plenty of work to do in building their future, with or without Belichick.