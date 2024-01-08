We won’t know the full 2024 Patriots schedule until sometime in the spring, but we already know which opponents New England will face.

The Patriots’ full list of home and away opponents for next season became set after the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers. New England will visit Chicago sometime in 2024.

The Patriots would’ve been locked into visiting the Minnesota Vikings had the Bears won at Lambeau Field.

Here’s New England’s full slate of opponents:

Story continues below advertisement

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

AWAY

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears

The NFL typically reveals full scheduling details sometime in May. So, we’ll wait until then to offer any scheduling takeaways or record projections.

The Patriots lost to the New York Jets on Sunday to finish 4-13 on the season. In doing so, New England clinched the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.