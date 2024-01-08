We won’t know the full 2024 Patriots schedule until sometime in the spring, but we already know which opponents New England will face.
The Patriots’ full list of home and away opponents for next season became set after the Bears lost to the Green Bay Packers. New England will visit Chicago sometime in 2024.
The Patriots would’ve been locked into visiting the Minnesota Vikings had the Bears won at Lambeau Field.
Here’s New England’s full slate of opponents:
HOME
Buffalo Bills
Los Angeles Rams
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers
AWAY
Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
The NFL typically reveals full scheduling details sometime in May. So, we’ll wait until then to offer any scheduling takeaways or record projections.
The Patriots lost to the New York Jets on Sunday to finish 4-13 on the season. In doing so, New England clinched the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images