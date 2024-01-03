Patriots 2024 Schedule: All But One Opponent Now Determined

We won’t know what the Patriots’ 2024 schedule looks like until sometime in the spring, but we already have a near-complete list of opponents.

With the Bengals losing to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, New England now is locked into a trip to Cincinnati in 2024. The Patriots also are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers. In both cases, the matchups were determined by each team finishing in the same spot (last) in their respective divisions.

However, there still is one opponent that’s yet to be determined.

The Patriots will visit whichever team finishes in last place in the NFC North. That only can be either the Minnesota Vikings or the Chicago Bears.

If the Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, New England will visit Chicago. If the Bears win and the Vikings lose to the Detroit Lions, the Patriots will visit Minnesota. New England’s home game against the New York Jets on Sunday has zero bearing on its 2024 schedule.

Here’s the updated list of opponents:

HOME

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Houston Texans

Indianapolis colts

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers

AWAY

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals

NFC North opponent (Bears or Vikings)

At first glance, that looks like an easier slate than what the Patriots faced in 2023. Then again, New England’s schedule this season wound up being far easier than initially expected.

The NFL typically reveals full schedule details for each team in early May.