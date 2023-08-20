Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden Shares Message After Release From Hospital

Isaiah Bolden is out of the hospital and happy to be heading home with his New England Patriots teammates.

The rookie cornerback stayed overnight at Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay after taking a hit to the head late in Saturday night’s preseason matchup against the Packers. He was carted off the field, and the game was suspended with 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday morning, Bolden shared a message on social media expressing his appreciation.

“Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys,” the seventh-round draft pick wrote on the X platform.

Story continues below advertisement

Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys — I.B (@isaiahbolden23) August 20, 2023

The severity of Bolden’s injury remained unclear as of Sunday morning, but his release from the hospital was a positive sign for the 23-year-old. MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels reported he suffered a concussion.

In the wake of his injury and the abrupt end to Saturday’s game, the Patriots opted to cancel the two joint practices they had scheduled with the Tennessee Titans and fly straight back to Foxboro, Mass. They now plan to practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday before flying to Nashville ahead of Friday night’s preseason finale.

“We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital,” the Patriots said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Bolden played 29 snaps on defense and six on special teams before his injury, tallying three tackles. He also returned one kickoff for 22 yards.