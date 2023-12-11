Alex Austin played the first snap of his Patriots tenure last Thursday night — and nearly grabbed his first career interception moments later.

Austin, a seventh-round rookie who signed with New England in early November, undercut an out route by Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson but couldn’t haul in Mitchell Trubisky’s ill-advised pass. It bounced off Austin’s hands, and Pittsburgh punted.

The 22-year-old cornerback took to social media after the Patriots’ 21-18 win to lament his would-be INT.

“I owe y’all one smhhh,” Austin wrote on the X platform.

Austin appeared in three games for the Houston Texans earlier this season, but this was his first chance to take the field in a Patriots uniform. With Shaun Wade sidelined by an illness, the Oregon State product served as New England’s fourth cornerback behind Jonathan Jones, J.C. Jackson and slot corner Myles Bryant, playing 13 defensive snaps in the primetime victory at Acrisure Stadium.

Head coach Bill Belichick gave Austin — a healthy scratch in the previous four games — an unprompted shoutout during his morning-after video conference, including the young cover man in a list of several Patriots defenders who have made the most of their opportunities.

“It wasn’t a lot of plays, but Austin did a good job for us, too, in his first opportunity to gain some playing time,” Belichick said last Friday. “Those are guys that have taken advantage of the opportunity that they’ve had. Not just on game day, but through preparation during the week, and practice, and 1-on-1 and other opportunities to continue to improve, get better.

“It’s nice to see them have that kind of success on the field on game day.”

Austin, who grew up watching New England and calls Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest his uncle, did not allow a reception in his limited playing time against Pittsburgh. He was the 11th rookie to see game action for the Patriots this season.

The 3-10 Patriots will host the 8-5 Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.