Two weeks ago, Isaiah Bolden appeared to have a real shot at making the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster. Now, the rookie cornerback is staring at a lost season.

New England on Tuesday placed Bolden on season-ending injured reserve. Bolden, a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered a concussion late in the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Packers and was stretchered off the field in Green Bay.

The Jackson State product used social media to react to landing on IR.

“Control what you can control,” he wrote in one post on the X platform.

“In due time,” he wrote in another.

Bolden also posted to his Instagram story, writing, “Gave y’all a sample was ready to show y’all more.”

Bolden showed intriguing traits before suffering his concussion. His size, athleticism and pure coverage abilities allowed him to stand out among other roster-bubble corners in training camp.

He likely will receive a real chance to earn a roster spot next summer. In the meantime, the 23-year-old must work hard behind the scenes to ensure he doesn’t fall too far behind in his development.