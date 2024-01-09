Josh McDaniels might be gearing up for a third tour of duty in New England.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Monday night reported McDaniels could return to the Patriots this offseason if Bill Belichick remains the head coach. McDaniels was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders in early November after less than two full seasons as the franchise’s head coach.

Howe didn’t note whether McDaniels could reunite with the Patriots regardless of whether Belichick keeps his job. But he said hiring McDaniels could be part of Belichick’s pitch to owner Robert Kraft, who reportedly is undecided on how to handle the NFL legend.

“Belichick will need to lay out a firm plan to dramatically improve the on-field product after the Patriots’ worst record (4-13) of Kraft’s ownership,” Howe wrote. “Part of that plan may include a reunion with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is considered a candidate to return, sources close to the situation said.”

Howe added Belichick and Kraft met Monday to discuss the future of the franchise and likely will meet again.

The report about McDaniels arrived just over a day after the longtime Patriots offensive coordinator attended New England’s season-ending home loss to the New York Jets. McDaniels’ reasons for attending the game remain unclear.

It’s unclear what a potential McDaniels reunion could mean for current Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. ESPN’s Mike Reiss recently suggested McDaniels and O’Brien could work together on the same staff, but that might’ve been pure speculation.

