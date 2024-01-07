With speculation swirling about his NFL future — including whether it could take him back to New England– Josh McDaniels was at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

McDaniels, who was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders in early November, was spotted entering a VIP entry point ahead of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and New York Jets. The Associated Press’ Kyle Hightower was the first to report McDaniels’ attendance.

Spotted: former Raiders coach and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels entering VIP gate at Gillette Stadium. #NFL #Patriots — Kyle Hightower (@khightower) January 7, 2024

Patriots fans no doubt will view this as a sign of McDaniels potentially rejoining the franchise this offseason. But it’s important to note that other high-profile ex-Patriots also attended Sunday’s game, including cornerback Malcolm Butler.

Malcolm Butler is in the building for #NEvsNYJ.



It looks like there will be a few former Patriots here, just not sure why. — Keagan Stiefel (@KeaganStiefel) January 7, 2024

At the time of this writing, the reasons for McDaniels and Buttler attending the game were unclear. However, pregame attire worn by Patriots players indicated Sunday’s game will mark the end of Matthew Slater’s NFL career.

Perhaps there were plans to honor Slater sometime during the game. That’s pure speculation, though.

Multiple reports suggest the Patriots could move on from Bill Belichick this offseason. But there probably isn’t a line to draw from Belichick’s job status to McDaniels’ appearance at Gillette Stadium.