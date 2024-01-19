Fixing the Patriots’ wretched special teams unit is one of Jerod Mayo’s underrated tasks this offseason. And New England’s head coach isn’t wasting any time in finding someone who can get the job done.

The Patriots plan to interview Los Angeles Rams assistant Jeremy Springer for their special teams coaching vacancy, according to a Friday report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. New England previously interviewed Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

We still don’t know what the future holds for Joe Judge, Cam Achord and Joe Houston, all of whom oversaw Patriots special teams in various roles in recent seasons. However, a recent report indicates Judge could follow Bill Belichick to his next NFL destination.

Once the NFL’s gold standard, Patriots special teams bottomed out the last three seasons. You could argue the group was the league’s worst in 2022 and 2023.

Springer spent the last two seasons as Los Angeles’ special teams assistant following an eight-year run as a collegiate coach. He spent time with Marshall, Arizona and Texas A&M, among other programs.