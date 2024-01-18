Like Josh McDaniels before him, Bill Belichick might be looking to set up an ex-Patriots outpost with another NFL franchise.

During a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Belichick hopes to bring a slew of past and current Patriots staffers with him to his new job. That includes offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who has a “low” chance of staying with New England, and Matt Patricia, who finished the 2023 season as defensive play-caller for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bedard also offered insight into the future of McDaniels, whom some reports tab as a candidate to become the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.

“The scuttlebutt among the league is that they think Bill’s going to get the band back together,” Bedard said. “With McDaniels, O’Brien, Joe Judge, Matt Patricia — all this stuff. … There’s a sense that McDaniels might be looking to take a step back a little bit, and he would be more like assistant head coach, personnel liaison — sort of like Matt Patricia and Joe Judge have done in recent years — that sort of thing for a year or two.

“I don’t know if that’s fact. That’s being talked about in league circles. They think Bill’s lining things up.”

Of course, where Belichick lands his next head coaching job remains a mystery.

The Cowboys can be ruled out, as they plan to retain Mike McCarthy despite the franchise’s first-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas previously was viewed as one of the top destinations for Belichick following his split with the Patriots.

As of Thursday morning, the Atlanta Falcons were the only franchise that interviewed Belichick. They probably should be viewed as the favorites until further notice.