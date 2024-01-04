PWHL Boston Wrap: Boston Falls Short In Season Opener Vs. Minnesota

LOWELL, Mass. — The PWHL Boston franchise made its season debut in front of 3,552 fans when they hosted the Minnesota franchise at the Tsongas Center on Wednesday night.

Boston fell 3-2 in the opener with Theresa Schafzahl scoring a goal for the Green and White.

With the loss, Boston starts the season 0-0-1, and Minnesota will be 1-0-0 before its home opener on Saturday.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The fans at Tsongas Center were treated to a hard fought battle between the two franchises.

Even though Boston outshot Minnesota 11-7 in the opening frame it was the latter that skated into the first intermission with the 2-0 lead.

Taylor Heise put Minnesota on the board first when her unassisted goal beat Boston goalie Aerin Frankel at 3:58 of the first period. Sophia Kunin potted the second Minnesota goal of the period from Brittyn Fleming.

Boston regrouped for the second and cut the lead in half when Schafzahl lit the lamp for her first professional goal from Jamie Lee Rattray and Sophie Shirley. Minnesota tilted the ice less than a minute later when Grace Zumwinkle scored her first of the season giving Minnesota the two-goal lead.

Fans thought Alina Müller recorded her first goal of the season on a Boston power play in the third period but the goal was reviewed and disallowed because the puck never actually crossed the line.

With 2:40 left to play, Boston defenseman Megan Keller cut the lead again, potting her first of the season on their fourth power play opportunity.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Loren Gabel was kept off the scoresheet, but the Boston forward had six shots on goal.

— Müller had an outstanding night for Boston, recording five shots on goal and winning 12 of the 21 faceoffs she took.

— Nicole Hensley made 36 saves for Minnesota for her first professional win.

UP NEXT

Boston will host Ottawa on Monday night at Tsongas Center for its second game. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game on NESN.



