Beanpot Wrap: Northeastern Rallies To Top Harvard In Overtime

BOSTON — Northeastern is making a habit of advancing to the Beanpot title game and did so again in dramatic fashion Monday by topping Harvard, 3-2, in overtime in semifinal action at TD Garden.

The Huskies, who are on a five-game winning streak, improved to 12-12-2 while the Crimson fell to 4-14-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Huskies just wouldn’t be denied of appearing in a sixth straight Beanpot final.

In a game very reminiscent of last year’s Beanpot championship, Northeastern won a back-and-forth battle and had to fight off a third-period deficit.

The Huskies controlled play for a majority of the contest, but felt like they were on the verge of being upset when Matthew Mordon scored his first collegiate goal for Harvard with 15:39 left in the third period.

But the Huskies weren’t rattled and showed they have dealt with the uptick in pressure that the Beanpot can bring, remaining poised to give themselves a chance of capturing another Beanpot title.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Gunnarwolfe Fontaine played the role of the hero for Northeastern as he scored 33 seconds into overtime.

— Derek Mullahy was immense between the pipes for Harvard. The senior goalie and Scituate, Mass. native kept the Crimson in the game with 35 saves, including a few of highlight-reel variety.

— Northeastern junior captain Justin Hryckowian delivered a much-needed response for the Huskies with 9:17 left in the third period. He put home a rebound into an empty net to level the score. He also assisted on Alex Campbell’s first-period goal and Fontaine’s game-winning tally.

UP NEXT

The Huskies, who have a weekend series on tap against UMass-Lowell, advance to next Monday’s Beanpot title bout against the winner of Boston College and Boston University. Puck drop for the championship game is set for 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

The Crimson, who face Dartmouth on Friday, will take on the loser of BC-BU in the Beanpot consolation matchup at 5 p.m.